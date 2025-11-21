Calidus Holding Group, a leading defense and manufacturing company, and Safran Electronics & Defense have announced the signing of a collaboration agreement to meet the growing demand for air delivery services in the United Arab Emirates.

Under this agreement, Calidus and Safran Electronics & Defense are joining forces to jointly develop an air delivery capability for the United Arab Emirates.

This agreement will combine Calidus' industrial capabilities with Safran's expertise in individual and air delivery parachute systems.

The cooperation will also focus on the production of a complete range of round parachutes for tactical mass drops.

Franck Saudo, CEO of Safran Electronics & Defense, said: "Together, we are contributing to the future of air delivery in the United Arab Emirates."