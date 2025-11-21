Calidus Holding Group, a leading defense and manufacturing company, and Safran Electronics & Defense have announced the signing of a collaboration agreement to meet the growing demand for air delivery services in the United Arab Emirates.
Under this agreement, Calidus and Safran Electronics & Defense are joining forces to jointly develop an air delivery capability for the United Arab Emirates.
This agreement will combine Calidus' industrial capabilities with Safran's expertise in individual and air delivery parachute systems.
The cooperation will also focus on the production of a complete range of round parachutes for tactical mass drops.
Franck Saudo, CEO of Safran Electronics & Defense, said: "Together, we are contributing to the future of air delivery in the United Arab Emirates."
Safran is a high technology international group, a leading equipment provider in the Aerospace and Defense markets. The group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of equipment and systems of high technology mechanical and electronic equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- aeronautic and space propulsion systems (50.4%): helicopter motors (No. 1 worldwide), civil and military airplanes motors, systems for space lancers and missiles, turboreactors for drone targets, etc.;
- aircraft equipment, defense systems and aerosystems (38.5%): airplane engine pods, landing gear, braking systems, electric wiring systems, etc. Safran also offers on board aircraft systems and equipment (primarily evacuation slides, emergency arresting systems, protective parachutes and oxygen systems, electrical power management systems, control systems, water and waste management systems and connectivity systems) and defense and security systems (helicopter flight controls, fingerprint-based biometric identification systems (No. 1 worldwide), inertial systems, optronic systems, tactical drone systems, etc.);
- aircraft interiors (11%): cabin interiors and seats;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19%), Europe (23%), Americas (33%), Asia and Oceania (16%), Africa and the Middle East (9%).
