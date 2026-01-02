Safran Signs Exclusive Agreement with Skyted for In-Flight Communication

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/02/2026 at 09:10 am EST

Safran Passenger Innovations (SPI) has announced that it has entered into an exclusive agreement with the young technology company Skyted to integrate its silent communication solutions into its In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) systems, known as RAVE.



In practical terms, this innovation captures the voice at its source to ensure the confidentiality of conversations while maintaining the calm of the cabin.



According to Stéphane Hersen, Chairman and CEO of Skyted, this technology makes it possible for a scenario in which "300 passengers could make a call on a plane at the same time" without disturbing one another.



