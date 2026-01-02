Safran Passenger Innovations (SPI) has announced that it has entered into an exclusive agreement with the young technology company Skyted to integrate its silent communication solutions into its In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) systems, known as RAVE.
In practical terms, this innovation captures the voice at its source to ensure the confidentiality of conversations while maintaining the calm of the cabin.
According to Stéphane Hersen, Chairman and CEO of Skyted, this technology makes it possible for a scenario in which "300 passengers could make a call on a plane at the same time" without disturbing one another.
Safran is a high technology international group, a leading equipment provider in the Aerospace and Defense markets. The group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of equipment and systems of high technology mechanical and electronic equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- aeronautic and space propulsion systems (50.4%): helicopter motors (No. 1 worldwide), civil and military airplanes motors, systems for space lancers and missiles, turboreactors for drone targets, etc.;
- aircraft equipment, defense systems and aerosystems (38.5%): airplane engine pods, landing gear, braking systems, electric wiring systems, etc. Safran also offers on board aircraft systems and equipment (primarily evacuation slides, emergency arresting systems, protective parachutes and oxygen systems, electrical power management systems, control systems, water and waste management systems and connectivity systems) and defense and security systems (helicopter flight controls, fingerprint-based biometric identification systems (No. 1 worldwide), inertial systems, optronic systems, tactical drone systems, etc.);
- aircraft interiors (11%): cabin interiors and seats;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19%), Europe (23%), Americas (33%), Asia and Oceania (16%), Africa and the Middle East (9%).
