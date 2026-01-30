Safran has announced the inauguration, by Safran Cabin, of a new engineering center in São José dos Campos, Brazil, marking the transfer of activities previously located in Jacareí.
Covering an area of 3,600 m², the site is designed to accommodate more than 600 engineers and technical experts, bringing together all key functions, from product development to advanced design, including simulation and specialized analyses, notably in the field of flammability.
The center also centralizes qualification, certification, technical documentation, and operational excellence activities to support continuous improvement.
It will contribute to Safran Cabin's major programs in the areas of integrated aircraft interiors, cabin layouts, crew rest modules, as well as water and waste management systems.
According to Jorge Ortega, President of Safran Cabin, this site will play a key role in the development of next-generation cabins.
This is Safran's third site in the State of São Paulo, where the group has been present for nearly 50 years and employs more than 750 people in Brazil.
Safran is a high technology international group, a leading equipment provider in the Aerospace and Defense markets. The group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of equipment and systems of high technology mechanical and electronic equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- aeronautic and space propulsion systems (50.4%): helicopter motors (No. 1 worldwide), civil and military airplanes motors, systems for space lancers and missiles, turboreactors for drone targets, etc.;
- aircraft equipment, defense systems and aerosystems (38.5%): airplane engine pods, landing gear, braking systems, electric wiring systems, etc. Safran also offers on board aircraft systems and equipment (primarily evacuation slides, emergency arresting systems, protective parachutes and oxygen systems, electrical power management systems, control systems, water and waste management systems and connectivity systems) and defense and security systems (helicopter flight controls, fingerprint-based biometric identification systems (No. 1 worldwide), inertial systems, optronic systems, tactical drone systems, etc.);
- aircraft interiors (11%): cabin interiors and seats;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19%), Europe (23%), Americas (33%), Asia and Oceania (16%), Africa and the Middle East (9%).
