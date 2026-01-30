Safran Strengthens Its Engineering Operations in Brazil with a New Dedicated Center

The aerospace group continues its international development strategy by consolidating its engineering activities in the State of São Paulo.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/30/2026 at 03:58 am EST

Safran has announced the inauguration, by Safran Cabin, of a new engineering center in São José dos Campos, Brazil, marking the transfer of activities previously located in Jacareí.



Covering an area of 3,600 m², the site is designed to accommodate more than 600 engineers and technical experts, bringing together all key functions, from product development to advanced design, including simulation and specialized analyses, notably in the field of flammability.



The center also centralizes qualification, certification, technical documentation, and operational excellence activities to support continuous improvement.



It will contribute to Safran Cabin's major programs in the areas of integrated aircraft interiors, cabin layouts, crew rest modules, as well as water and waste management systems.



According to Jorge Ortega, President of Safran Cabin, this site will play a key role in the development of next-generation cabins.

This is Safran's third site in the State of São Paulo, where the group has been present for nearly 50 years and employs more than 750 people in Brazil.



Safran shares are up 1.1% in Paris this morning.