Safran strengthens its industrial foothold in Mexico
The group is continuing to expand its industrial footprint in Mexico with the opening of two new sites in Querétaro and Chihuahua. These investments underscore the group's determination to support the ramp-up of civilian and military aerospace programs, while reinforcing its presence in a country where it has been established for 35 years.
Safran Aircraft Engines has inaugurated a new maintenance shop in Querétaro dedicated to LEAP engines. At full capacity, the site will employ more than 450 people. With this opening, Safran Aircraft Engine Services Americas will have 1,450 employees across four sites, a headcount expected to reach 2,000 employees by 2030. The expansion of the site also includes the creation of an integrated training center, which will train more than 300 inspectors and technicians each year in partnership with local educational institutions.
On July 1, Safran Electrical & Power, for its part, inaugurated a new electrical wiring harness production plant in Chihuahua. Covering 10,600 m², this fifth site on the industrial campus will produce interconnection systems for the main civilian and military aerospace programs, notably for Airbus, Boeing and Dassault Aviation, while supporting the ramp-up of new generations of aircraft and defense programs. More than 800 jobs are expected to be created by 2026, bringing the group's headcount at the site to 4,280 employees.
Present in Mexico since 1991, Safran now operates 21 sites there and employs more than 16,000 people, making it the country's largest employer in the aerospace sector. With these two new facilities, the group is strengthening its industrial and maintenance capabilities to meet strong demand in the global aerospace market.
Safran is a high technology international group, a leading equipment provider in the Aerospace and Defense markets. The group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of equipment and systems of high technology mechanical and electronic equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- aeronautic and space propulsion systems (50%): helicopter motors (No. 1 worldwide), civil and military airplanes motors, systems for space lancers and missiles, turboreactors for drone targets, etc.;
- aircraft equipment, defense systems and aerosystems (39.3%): airplane engine pods, landing gear, braking systems, electric wiring systems, etc. Safran also offers on board aircraft systems and equipment (primarily evacuation slides, emergency arresting systems, protective parachutes and oxygen systems, electrical power management systems, control systems, water and waste management systems and connectivity systems) and defense and security systems (helicopter flight controls, fingerprint-based biometric identification systems (No. 1 worldwide), inertial systems, optronic systems, tactical drone systems, etc.);
- aircraft interiors (10.7%): cabin interiors and seats.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19%), Europe (23%), Americas (29%), Asia and Oceania (19%), Africa and Middle East (10%).
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