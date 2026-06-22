Safran teams up with SatSure to develop geospatial intelligence in India

The French group aims to combine its artificial intelligence capabilities with the satellite expertise of its Indian partner to offer GEOINT solutions for strategic markets.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/22/2026 at 04:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Safran says its subsidiary Safran Electronics & Defense has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian company SatSure to develop geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) solutions for the Indian market.



The partnership brings together Safran.AI's artificial intelligence technologies with SatSure's capabilities in satellite data exploitation and geospatial analysis. Through its KaleidEO subsidiary, SatSure also covers the design of Earth-observation payloads and the production of operational intelligence.



The two groups plan to develop integrated solutions combining satellite imagery, advanced AI models and the distribution of operational information to improve situational awareness, speed up intelligence processing and support decision-making.



These solutions will target the defense sector, environmental monitoring and other strategic fields. The agreement is part of the France-India Year of Innovation.



This morning, RBC reaffirmed its Buy rating on the stock, with an unchanged price target of €370.



The stock was flat this morning, around €329.