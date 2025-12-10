Safran announced Wednesday that it had reached a definitive agreement with US investment firm Kingswood Capital Management to sell its division specializing in in-flight entertainment and connectivity technologies for an undisclosed amount.
In a press release, the French aerospace equipment manufacturer noted that the division, known as Safran Passenger Innovations (SPI), is now one of the global leaders in its market, with annual revenue of approximately $460 million and a workforce of nearly 740 employees spread across three sites, two in the United States and one in Germany.
The group emphasizes that Kingswood plans to leverage its financial resources, partner network, and expertise as part of the acquisition to grow the business and help create new connected in-flight entertainment solutions, which it believes have become a key factor in the passenger experience as the aviation industry continues to grow.
The project, which remains subject to regulatory approvals and the usual conditions for this type of transaction, is expected to be finalized by the end of the first quarter of 2026.
On the Paris Stock Exchange, Safran shares, which have risen 39% this year, were perfectly stable on Wednesday in early trading following the announcement.
Safran is a high technology international group, a leading equipment provider in the Aerospace and Defense markets. The group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of equipment and systems of high technology mechanical and electronic equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- aeronautic and space propulsion systems (50.4%): helicopter motors (No. 1 worldwide), civil and military airplanes motors, systems for space lancers and missiles, turboreactors for drone targets, etc.;
- aircraft equipment, defense systems and aerosystems (38.5%): airplane engine pods, landing gear, braking systems, electric wiring systems, etc. Safran also offers on board aircraft systems and equipment (primarily evacuation slides, emergency arresting systems, protective parachutes and oxygen systems, electrical power management systems, control systems, water and waste management systems and connectivity systems) and defense and security systems (helicopter flight controls, fingerprint-based biometric identification systems (No. 1 worldwide), inertial systems, optronic systems, tactical drone systems, etc.);
- aircraft interiors (11%): cabin interiors and seats;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19%), Europe (23%), Americas (33%), Asia and Oceania (16%), Africa and the Middle East (9%).
