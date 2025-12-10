Safran to sell its in-flight entertainment and connectivity business to US fund Kingswood

Sebastien Foll Published on 12/10/2025 at 03:25 am EST

Safran announced Wednesday that it had reached a definitive agreement with US investment firm Kingswood Capital Management to sell its division specializing in in-flight entertainment and connectivity technologies for an undisclosed amount.



In a press release, the French aerospace equipment manufacturer noted that the division, known as Safran Passenger Innovations (SPI), is now one of the global leaders in its market, with annual revenue of approximately $460 million and a workforce of nearly 740 employees spread across three sites, two in the United States and one in Germany.



The group emphasizes that Kingswood plans to leverage its financial resources, partner network, and expertise as part of the acquisition to grow the business and help create new connected in-flight entertainment solutions, which it believes have become a key factor in the passenger experience as the aviation industry continues to grow.



The project, which remains subject to regulatory approvals and the usual conditions for this type of transaction, is expected to be finalized by the end of the first quarter of 2026.



On the Paris Stock Exchange, Safran shares, which have risen 39% this year, were perfectly stable on Wednesday in early trading following the announcement.