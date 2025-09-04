UBS maintains its neutral rating on the stock, while trimming its target price for it to €300 (instead of €310). This target implies a 7% upside potential for the French aircraft engine and equipment manufacturer's stock.



We are moderating our medium-term growth forecasts as we believe that the aftermarket cycle is likely approaching its peak, the broker explains.



Safran has announced that it is raising its outlook for 2025, on a LFL basis, and is now targeting current operating income of €5bn to €5.1bn and revenue growth of 10% to 12%.



At the Paris Air Show, the underlying trends in the sector were confirmed and the promising growth prospects for both civil aviation and defense were highlighted, management said on unveiling its interim results.