On Friday, at the DSEI defense exhibition that is currently being held in London Safran unveiled its new-generation infrared binoculars, an innovative and robust product that it has designed for night missions by armed forces and frontline soldiers.



Equipped with brand new sensor technology, these ultra-wide field panoramic binoculars, known as 'JIM Sharphawk', offer a 30% improvement in detection, recognition and identification (DRI) performance in daytime and low-light modes, in a lightweight format weighing less than two kg, including the battery, ensuring full compatibility with the current JIM Compact ecosystem.



This latest range is now the most widely deployed multifunctional long-range infrared binoculars in the world, with more than 6,000 units in service worldwide.