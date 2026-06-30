The UK's second-largest supermarket chain saw its shares edge up 0.34% on the London Stock Exchange after confirming its full-year guidance.

Sainsbury's reported a slowdown in sales growth during the first quarter of its 2026-2027 fiscal year, though the retailer maintained its annual outlook.



For the 16 weeks ending June 20, like-for-like sales excluding fuel rose by 2.1%, down from 3.1% in the previous quarter. This figure also fell short of market expectations, as analysts had projected average growth of 2.7%.

However, this deceleration was largely anticipated. Sainsbury's faced a particularly high base of comparison, as comparable sales had surged 4.7% in the first quarter of the previous year, bolstered by favorable weather and disruptions at rival Marks & Spencer following a cyberattack.



"We have had an encouraging start to the year, but the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on our customers and our business remains uncertain," the group stated.



Despite a persistently demanding consumer environment, Sainsbury's reaffirmed its forecasts for the full 2026-2027 fiscal year. The retailer continues to target underlying operating profit between £975m and £1.075bn, following the £1.025bn generated in the previous year. Prior to this release, the analyst consensus stood at £1.061bn.



AlphaValue's Take



"This update reinforces our view that Sainsbury's remains one of the strongest players in British food retail. The group continues to gain market share, demonstrates solid resilience in its grocery business, and confirms its targets despite a remaining difficult environment," the research firm noted, adding that "the slowdown in like-for-like sales growth is no surprise given the high comparison base, while the steady performance of Argos does not significantly alter the group's outlook."



The firm concluded: "Uncertainties related to the geopolitical context and persistent consumer price sensitivity continue to weigh on visibility. Under these conditions, we continue to view Sainsbury's as a quality defensive stock, but we do not see, at this stage, a catalyst capable of supporting a significant re-rating of the shares in the coming months."