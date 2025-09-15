UBS reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation on Sainsbury's shares, raising its target price for them from 310 to 330 pence, with its new target price representing 8% upside potential for the British food retailer's stock.



Ahead of H1 results (due in early November), the broker expects Sainsbury's to perform strongly, likely due to grocery growth, improvements at Argos and solid execution.



The confirmation of the end of the JD.com/Argos talks is probably a negative factor, but positive comments reiterating Argos's outlook for the first half and the full year are reassuring, UBS adds.