Saint-Gobain has announced the completion of the sale of SFIC Belgium on November 3, a distributor specializing in plaster, insulation, and ceilings. The brand generated annual revenues of approximately EUR75 million, employed 123 staff, and operated 10 branches covering the entire Belgian territory.

The Group also announced the finalization, on December 1, of the sale of Tumelero in Brazil, a company active in the distribution of construction materials with a strong presence in the south of the country. Tumelero operates 16 stores and 1 logistics center in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, employed nearly 580 people, and generated approximately EUR40 million in annual revenue.

These two transactions are part of the Group's strategy to strengthen its profile, in line with the objectives of the "Lead & Grow" plan.