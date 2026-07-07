A long-time supplier to CertainTeed, the group's US subsidiary, the site produces fiberglass used in the manufacture of glass mats, an essential component in roofing shingles and high-performance drywall, notably Glasroc® X boards designed for exterior applications.
The deal is primarily intended to secure the group's supply of a strategic component, while improving its competitiveness by bringing an high value-added activity in-house. It fits with Saint-Gobain's strategy of strengthening its local industrial footprint and expanding an offering of innovative, differentiated products.
The acquisition also follows the group's recent investments in North America, notably the opening of its next-generation glass mat plant in Oxford, also in North Carolina. It underscores Saint-Gobain's intention to consolidate its leadership in the light construction market in a region that is one of its key growth engines.
While the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, the acquisition appears above all to be a strategic move aimed at strengthening supply-chain resilience and supporting long-term growth, rather than delivering a meaningful impact on results in the near term.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is one of the world leaders in the production and distribution of construction materials for the construction, mobility, healthcare and industrial sectors. The activity is organized around 4 areas:
- manufacturing of high-performance materials: ceramic products (No. 1 worldwide in thermal and mechanical applications for ceramics) and plastics (No. 1 worldwide), abrasive products (No. 1 worldwide) and reinforcing materials (No. 1 worldwide in wire of glass);
- distribution of materials: primarily under the names Point.P in France, Dahl in Scandinavia and Telhanorte in Brazil;
- manufacturing of construction products: exterior products (PVC and façade products, asphalted shingles, etc.), insulation (glass wools, insulating foams, metal ceilings, etc.) and ductwork, industrial mortars, and gypsum materials;
- manufacturing of glass: plate glass, automobile windows, specialty glass (fire and nuclear protection glasses, etc.). The group also transforms and distributes building glass.
Net sales (before intragroup eliminations) are distributed geographically as follows: Southern Europe/Middle East/Africa (33.4%), Northern Europe (28.7%), Americas (27%), and Asia/Pacific (10.9%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.