Saint-Gobain acquires a fiberglass plant in the United States

The group is continuing to strengthen its vertical integration in North America with the acquisition of a fiberglass plant located in Lexington, North Carolina.

A long-time supplier to CertainTeed, the group's US subsidiary, the site produces fiberglass used in the manufacture of glass mats, an essential component in roofing shingles and high-performance drywall, notably Glasroc® X boards designed for exterior applications.



The deal is primarily intended to secure the group's supply of a strategic component, while improving its competitiveness by bringing an high value-added activity in-house. It fits with Saint-Gobain's strategy of strengthening its local industrial footprint and expanding an offering of innovative, differentiated products.



The acquisition also follows the group's recent investments in North America, notably the opening of its next-generation glass mat plant in Oxford, also in North Carolina. It underscores Saint-Gobain's intention to consolidate its leadership in the light construction market in a region that is one of its key growth engines.



While the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, the acquisition appears above all to be a strategic move aimed at strengthening supply-chain resilience and supporting long-term growth, rather than delivering a meaningful impact on results in the near term.