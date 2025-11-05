Bank of America has resumed coverage of Saint-Gobain with a 'buy' recommendation and a target price of €105, seeing the building materials group's stock as an attractive value play.
The broker notes that Saint-Gobain's valuation multiples are in line with the stock's history "despite stronger fundamentals," pointing to improved margins, cash flow, and growth.
BofA also considers concerns about France and the United States to be "exaggerated" and points to upside potential for European volumes and, thanks to asset rotation and operational leverage, for margins.
Saint-Gobain: Bank of America resumes coverage with buy rating
Published on 11/05/2025 at 06:18 am EST
Bank of America has resumed coverage of Saint-Gobain with a 'buy' recommendation and a target price of €105, seeing the building materials group's stock as an attractive value play.