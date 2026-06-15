Saint-Gobain continues strategic refocusing with divestment of Nordic distribution businesses

The construction materials specialist has announced a definitive agreement to sell its specialized distribution operations in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, primarily operating under the Dahl brand, to Kesko, a leading Northern European trading group.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/15/2026 at 02:19 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The business unit, a market leader in the distribution of plumbing, sanitary, and heating equipment across the three countries, generated revenue of approximately €2bn in 2025. It employs nearly 2,700 people and operates through a network of 190 outlets.



The transaction is based on an enterprise value of €1.518bn, representing a multiple of 10.4 times 2025 EBITDA including lease liabilities (IFRS 16), or 14.6 times EBITDA excluding lease liabilities.



The closing of the deal is expected in early 2027, subject to receiving the necessary regulatory approvals and the completion of standard information and consultation procedures with employee representatives.