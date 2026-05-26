Saint-Gobain divests Nordic business unit

Saint-Gobain announced last Friday that it has signed an agreement with the Ecco Group, a private equity firm and investment fund, for the sale of its tile distribution business in the Nordic countries.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/26/2026 at 02:57 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

With revenues of approximately EUR 100 million in 2025, 270 employees, and 32 outlets, the divested business distributes tiles and bathroom furniture through Konradssons Kakel AB and Kakelspecialisten AB in Sweden, as well as Flisekompaniet AS in Norway.



The transaction, for which financial terms were not disclosed by Saint-Gobain, is expected to close by the end of July 2026, following the completion of information and consultation procedures with the relevant employee representative bodies.



The French construction materials giant explained that this divestment is part of its portfolio optimization strategy, in line with the objectives of its 'Lead & Grow' plan, the group's strategic roadmap for 2025-2030.