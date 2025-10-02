Published on 10/02/2025 at 01:34 am EDT

Saint-Gobain announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Ponsardin Industries for the sale of SFIC Belgium.

This company is a building materials distributor specialising in plaster, insulation and ceilings on the Belgian market.

With estimated sales of around €75m in 2025 and a workforce of 123, SFIC Belgium operates a network of 10 branches covering the whole of Belgium.

This project could be completed by the end of 2025. This operation is part of SFIC's ongoing strategy to optimize its portfolio.