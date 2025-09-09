Saint-Gobain announces the reorganization of its construction chemicals business in Germany to accelerate growth and strengthen synergies. Specifically, Saint-Gobain Weber GmbH's dry mortars, which represent €170m in sales in 2024, will be transferred to the Franken Maxit joint venture, 50%-owned by Saint-Gobain.



This transaction will make Franken Maxit one of Germany's leading manufacturers of dry mortars, with 17 sites and over 1,200 employees, including 400 from Weber.



The other construction chemicals businesses in Germany will be grouped under the Weber, GCP, and Chryso brands in order to develop technical and specialty solutions.



The transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of September 2025. This reorganization is part of the 'Grow & Impact' plan aimed at reinforcing the group's leadership in sustainable construction.