Saint-Gobain announces that its subsidiary CSR has entered into an agreement to sell its Badgerys Creek site located near the new Western Sydney Airport for A$575m (approximately €320m).
The transaction is expected to be finalized on December 19. The site is part of CSR's real estate assets identified as monetizable in the medium term by Saint-Gobain when it acquired the company in July 2024.
With the sale of Badgerys Creek and other CSR real estate assets already sold, CSR's monetized real estate assets will reach 900 million Australian dollars, the French building materials supplier said.
Published on 08/20/2025 at 03:43 am EDT
