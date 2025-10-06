As part of the presentation of its "Lead & Grow" strategic plan, Saint-Gobain has announced higher targets for the period 2026-2030, including an EBITDA margin of between 15% and 18%, a free cash flow conversion rate of over 50%, and a ROCE of over 13%.



The building materials group also anticipates average revenue growth in the mid-single digit range in local currencies, outperforming the markets by 1 to 2 points.



According to the group, this outperformance will be based on an unrivaled range of solutions that deliver performance and sustainability to buildings and are gaining momentum in the non-residential and infrastructure markets.



Its strategy calls for approximately €12bn in growth investments and acquisitions over 2026-2030, as well as continued optimization of the group's profile by targeting asset turnover of more than 20% of sales by 2030.



Regarding redistribution, Saint-Gobain has announced its intention to pursue an "attractive shareholder policy" targeting approximately €8bn distributed by 2030 in the form of dividends and share buybacks.