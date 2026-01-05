Saint-Gobain Strengthens Mortar Operations in Indonesia

On December 30, Saint-Gobain established a joint venture with a subsidiary of Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa (an Indonesian cement company 53% owned by Heidelberg Materials), with the French group holding a 60% stake and its local partner 40%. The purpose of this joint venture is to acquire Indocement's mortar activities in Indonesia.

The acquired operations include three production lines under the Tiga Ronda brand, which are expected to generate approximately €20 million in revenue in 2025. Saint-Gobain noted that Tiga Ronda is a benchmark brand that will perfectly complement its existing mortar business, Cipta Mortar Utama (CMU), both in terms of product categories and geographic coverage.



Saint-Gobain has been present in Indonesia since 1995, currently operating 14 production lines and employing 1,300 people in the country. CMU is the market leader in Indonesia, offering a broad product portfolio and a network of nearly 30,000 sales outlets. CMU also benefits from Saint-Gobain's extensive presence in the country across the entire construction chemicals sector, thanks to its brands GCP, which provides concrete admixtures and cement additives, and FOSROC, which supplies cement additives, resin floor coatings, and technical mortars. This transaction aligns with the group's ongoing strategy to strengthen its profile in line with the objectives of the Lead & Grow plan.



