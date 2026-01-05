Saint-Gobain Strengthens Mortar Operations in Indonesia
On December 30, Saint-Gobain established a joint venture with a subsidiary of Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa (an Indonesian cement company 53% owned by Heidelberg Materials), with the French group holding a 60% stake and its local partner 40%. The purpose of this joint venture is to acquire Indocement's mortar activities in Indonesia.
The acquired operations include three production lines under the Tiga Ronda brand, which are expected to generate approximately €20 million in revenue in 2025. Saint-Gobain noted that Tiga Ronda is a benchmark brand that will perfectly complement its existing mortar business, Cipta Mortar Utama (CMU), both in terms of product categories and geographic coverage.
Saint-Gobain has been present in Indonesia since 1995, currently operating 14 production lines and employing 1,300 people in the country. CMU is the market leader in Indonesia, offering a broad product portfolio and a network of nearly 30,000 sales outlets. CMU also benefits from Saint-Gobain's extensive presence in the country across the entire construction chemicals sector, thanks to its brands GCP, which provides concrete admixtures and cement additives, and FOSROC, which supplies cement additives, resin floor coatings, and technical mortars. This transaction aligns with the group's ongoing strategy to strengthen its profile in line with the objectives of the Lead & Grow plan.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is one of the world leaders in the production and distribution of construction materials for the construction, mobility, healthcare and industrial sectors. The activity is organized around 4 areas:
- manufacturing of high-performance materials: ceramic products (No. 1 worldwide in thermal and mechanical applications for ceramics) and plastics (No. 1 worldwide), abrasive products (No. 1 worldwide) and reinforcing materials (No. 1 worldwide in wire of glass);
- distribution of materials: primarily under the names Point.P in France, Dahl in Scandinavia and Telhanorte in Brazil;
- manufacturing of construction products: exterior products (PVC and façade products, asphalted shingles, etc.), insulation (glass wools, insulating foams, metal ceilings, etc.) and ductwork, industrial mortars, and gypsum materials;
- manufacturing of glass: plate glass, automobile windows, specialty glass (fire and nuclear protection glasses, etc.). The group also transforms and distributes building glass.
Export accounts for 76.4% of net sales.
