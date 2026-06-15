Saint-Gobain Surges Following Divestment of Dahl Subsidiary
The construction materials specialist rose 5%, leading the CAC 40 after announcing the sale of Dahl, its Scandinavian plumbing and heating distribution subsidiary, to Finnish distributor Kesko for €1.5bn.
As a leader in the distribution of plumbing, sanitary, and heating equipment in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, Dahl generated revenue of approximately €2bn in 2025. The company employs nearly 2,700 people and operates through a network of 190 outlets.
The transaction values the business at €1.518bn, representing 10.4 times its 2025 EBITDA, including lease liabilities (IFRS 16), or 14.6 times its EBITDA excluding lease liabilities.
Completion of the deal is expected in early 2027, subject to obtaining the required regulatory approvals and the conclusion of customary information and consultation procedures with employee representatives.
"We view this divestment as positive, as Dahl never truly fit within Saint-Gobain's core activities in construction materials, insulation, and glass. This transaction also aligns with the ongoing simplification of the group's portfolio," noted Egor Sonin, an analyst at AlphaValue.
However, the expert qualified his assessment: "We want to see how the sale proceeds will be reinvested. The most likely use is for new M&A transactions, in line with Saint-Gobain's recent capital allocation strategy."
Saint-Gobain shares have declined 8% since the beginning of the year. The group is scheduled to publish its first-half 2026 results on July 30.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is one of the world leaders in the production and distribution of construction materials for the construction, mobility, healthcare and industrial sectors. The activity is organized around 4 areas:
- manufacturing of high-performance materials: ceramic products (No. 1 worldwide in thermal and mechanical applications for ceramics) and plastics (No. 1 worldwide), abrasive products (No. 1 worldwide) and reinforcing materials (No. 1 worldwide in wire of glass);
- distribution of materials: primarily under the names Point.P in France, Dahl in Scandinavia and Telhanorte in Brazil;
- manufacturing of construction products: exterior products (PVC and façade products, asphalted shingles, etc.), insulation (glass wools, insulating foams, metal ceilings, etc.) and ductwork, industrial mortars, and gypsum materials;
- manufacturing of glass: plate glass, automobile windows, specialty glass (fire and nuclear protection glasses, etc.). The group also transforms and distributes building glass.
Net sales (before intragroup eliminations) are distributed geographically as follows: Southern Europe/Middle East/Africa (33.4%), Northern Europe (28.7%), Americas (27%), and Asia/Pacific (10.9%).
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