Sales rose by +1.3% in local currencies in Q3. They benefited from stabilization on a comparable basis (-0.2%), driven by strong momentum in Asia-Pacific and Latin America and a return to growth in Europe, despite the downturn in North America.



On a reported basis, revenue amounted to €11.42bn in Q3 2025 (-1.3%), reflecting the depreciation of most currencies against the euro with a currency effect of -2.6%, particularly in the Americas region.



The group expects a gradual recovery on a country-by-country basis in Europe, sustained activity in Latin America, and a continued moderate erosion of the new construction market in North America amid persistently high interest rates, with growth in Asia-Pacific driven mainly by India, Southeast Asia, and the integration of CSR in Australia.



Saint-Gobain is targeting an operating margin of over 11.0% in 2025.