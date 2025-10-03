Saint-Gobain has signed a definitive agreement with Brazilian group GG10, owner of the G-Haus brand, for the sale of Tumelero, a building materials retailer in Brazil.
Tumelero currently operates 16 stores and one logistics center in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. The company employs approximately 580 people and generated sales of approximately €40m in 2024.
The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
This transaction is part of the group's ongoing strategy to optimize its portfolio.
Saint-Gobain to sell Tumelero to Brazilian group GG10
Published on 10/03/2025 at 01:29 am EDT
Saint-Gobain has signed a definitive agreement with Brazilian group GG10, owner of the G-Haus brand, for the sale of Tumelero, a building materials retailer in Brazil.