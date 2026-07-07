Saipem lands a $2bn contract

The Italian oil-services specialist, through its Indonesian subsidiary, has just won a major contract for the 'Kutei North Hub' project. A deal worth about $2bn that strengthens its position in high-end offshore engineering.

In a joint venture with local contractor PT Tripatra, the Italian group has been selected to handle the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of a floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO). The project, located in the Kutei Basin off East Kalimantan in Indonesia, comes from Eni North Ganal, an entity jointly controlled by giants Eni and Petronas.



A titanic four-year project



For Saipem, its share of the contract alone amounts to about $2bn, underscoring the growing momentum of investment in the region's energy infrastructure. The timeline is tight: execution is estimated at 48 months. Saipem's scope will cover the entire value chain, from project management and detailed engineering through commissioning and the FPSO's technical start-up.



This project is part of a broader energy hub designed to connect subsea fields to the new floating unit, before exporting gas to the Bontang LNG plant and Indonesia's domestic network.