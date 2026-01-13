…at least for the time being. Defying Japan's inflation, the restaurant is doubling down on automation and expansion. This seems to be working since the budget-friendly chain posted a 37% surge in FY 25 profit. Has it found the recipe for growth?

Japan’s restaurants are living in 2050. Once a novelty, expect friendly robots to take your order—a new normal in the country’s everyday dining landscape. And while it may seem like fancy indulgences, it seems more so like it is the need of the moment.

Restaurant operators are aggressively investing in AI and automation to fight those tricky economic times and the oft written labor shortage in the country.

It doesn’t help matters that according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC), household spending fell by 3% y/y in October 2025. In December 2025, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged Japanese firms to offer wage increases that outpace inflation for FY 2026. While it remains to be seen how that plays out, Japan’s restaurant industry is doing everything to keep its doors open and dining rooms full.

The Ichikawa-headquartered Saizeriya, a budget-friendly “Italian” restaurant chain, is doubling down on "extreme cost-effectiveness" by forgoing price hikes and relying on hyper-efficient central kitchens to maintain the wallet-friendly Italian menu. This, to draw in those budget-conscious diners now depend on more than ever.

Hatching a plan

Saizeriya is shaking things up. The company has restructured how things run behind the scenes (management system across outlets) It is also bringing in QR code-based mobile ordering across all its outlets by 2025 (RIP printed menu cards). The company is pursuing new market expansion with recent openings in Japan, as well as its their first-ever outpost in Vietnam in May 2025.

Initiatives to attract customers include keeping “Everyday Low Price" commitment strong with core products, but they’re also spicing up the menu with seasonal items and desserts. Customers can also expect self-checkouts as part of its smoother outlet operations strategy. They're also upgrading their training manuals to get new team members up to speed in a flash.

Saizeriya renewed its website in May 2025 so customers could check out their popular menu items too.

By the books

Saizeriya capped off a strong fiscal year 2025, growing their global footprint to 1,682 spots with a massive jump of 113 new locations. Even as the brand scales, they’ve managed to stay very budget-friendly, with the average bill in Japan still hovering around 844 Japanese Yen (just $5.3) in FY 25. On average, customers across regions are spending right around JPY 857 per visit.

This aggressive push across Japan and the rest of Asia really paid off, sending their net sales climbing 14.3% to a cool around JPY 256.7bn. All those smart moves led to a huge win for their bottom line, with net income surging 37% to hit JPY 11.16bn—a big leap from the JPY 8.15bn they brought in the year before.

Down to numbers

The effort seems to have paid off, with the company's stock having climbed 24.6% in the last 12 months.

The pros analyzing these numbers are optimistic. They’re predicting an average target price of JPY 6,610. The most hopeful forecast even stretches as high as JPY 7,900. That’s a 25.6% jump from where the stock is sitting right now. Out of 10 analysts, 9 have given the stock a thumbs up.

The bitter truth

Saizeriya still has its work cut out for it, however, especially with so many curveballs being thrown its way that it just can't control. Rising costs for basics are making it tougher than ever to keep these budget-friendly prices. Plus, with the Yen being so weak, importing key ingredients from Italy and Australia is hitting their wallet hard.

Expanding fast into China and Southeast Asia, that has its own set of worries—especially with these economies cooling down. Even with their brand-new plant opening in Guangzhou, China is a bit of a gamble, if geopolitical drama and trade hurdles decide to play spoil the game. Only time will tell if the company has bitten off more than it can chew.