OVHcloud confirmed on Friday evening the sale by Deep Code SAS, a company controlled by Miroslaw Klaba, of 3.6 million shares representing approximately 2.4% of the cloud computing group's share capital.

This transaction, carried out independently by Miroslaw Klaba, does not affect either the strategy or the operations of OVH. Following the sale, Klaba retains nearly 42.5% of the capital and remains a strategic shareholder of the group.

Additionally, Miroslaw Klaba and the Klaba concert party (comprising the Klaba family and SAS Digital Scale, Yellow Source, Deep Code, Bleu Source, Innolys, and Invest Bleu) have committed to a 180-day lock-up period, subject to customary exceptions.

OVH shares dropped 16.8% on Friday, following this accelerated placement of shares at a unit price of EUR7.5, reflecting a discount of nearly 11% compared to Thursday evening's closing price.