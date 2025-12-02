Sale of Carrefour's Italian operations finalized

Carrefour announced that it has finalized the sale of its Italian operations (deconsolidated as of November 30) to NewPrinces, having obtained all the necessary regulatory approvals and fulfilled the usual conditions precedent.



As a reminder, the French retail giant announced exclusive negotiations with NewPrinces at the end of July, with a view to this sale as part of its strategic review.



Carrefour estimated the impact of this sale on cash flow at -€240 million, specifying that it would improve its growth profile, profitability, and recurring cash flow generation.



Carrefour Italy operates a multi-format network of 1,188 stores and posted a decline in sales including tax to €4.2 billion in 2024, as well as negative current operating income and net free cash flow.