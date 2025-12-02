Sale of Carrefour's Italian operations finalized
Published on 12/02/2025 at 02:02 am EST
As a reminder, the French retail giant announced exclusive negotiations with NewPrinces at the end of July, with a view to this sale as part of its strategic review.
Carrefour estimated the impact of this sale on cash flow at -€240 million, specifying that it would improve its growth profile, profitability, and recurring cash flow generation.
Carrefour Italy operates a multi-format network of 1,188 stores and posted a decline in sales including tax to €4.2 billion in 2024, as well as negative current operating income and net free cash flow.