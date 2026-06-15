Salesforce has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Fin, formerly known as Intercom, an industry-leading customer agent specialist, for approximately $3.6bn, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

Fin's flagship offering, its AI agent, handles complex end-to-end customer inquiries across all channels, including live chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, phone and Slack. The AI agent is powered by its proprietary Apex AI model, which was designed specifically for customer support.



"Fin brings proven agent technology, a deep commitment to customer success, and an exceptional AI team that will complement Agentforce with powerful service agent capabilities," said Marc Benioff, CEO of the CRM software solutions group.



Salesforce and Fin will provide customers with more ways to deploy AI agents within their customer service operations, offering rapid implementation options particularly suited for SMEs and specific business organizations that require quick launches, integration with existing systems, and measurable results.



Together, Salesforce and Fin will support customers at every stage of AI adoption, from quickly deployable support agents to more customized, enterprise-wide transformations built on trusted data, security, governance, and integration.



The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Salesforce's FY 2027, subject to customary conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals. The deal will not impact the company's financial guidance or its shareholder return program.