Salesforce.com remains under pressure, with the stock struggling to find a clear direction.

Published on 08/27/2025 at 03:07 am EDT - Modified on 08/27/2025 at 03:09 am EDT

Over the past month, the stock has fallen 9.4%. Year-to-date, losses reach 27.1%, while the 12-month decline is a milder 8.1%. Prices are now trading below both the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, reflecting a hesitant trend with no decisive momentum.

A critical support level in focus

Since its yearly high, Salesforce has posted a sequence of lower highs, signaling persistent selling pressure despite occasional rebounds. The $231.66 threshold acts as a key support: holding above it would be essential for short-term stability. On the other hand, the inability to sustainably break through the $249.17 resistance confirms the absence of a clear recovery.

Bias tilted toward consolidation

The dominant outlook remains a bearish consolidation phase, with sellers keeping the upper hand. Only a breakout above the 50-day moving average would challenge this scenario, opening the way for a technical rebound toward the $270 area.