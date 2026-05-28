Salesforce beats expectations on AI strength, but still cautious on outlook
Salesforce reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street expectations, bolstered by robust growth in its artificial intelligence operations. The American cloud software giant posted adjusted EPS of $3.88, on revenue of $11.13bn for the quarter ended April, exceeding analysts' forecasts. Revenue rose 13% y-o-y, while net income reached $2.11bn, up from $1.54bn a year earlier.
Despite these solid results, the group's annual guidance slightly disappointed the markets, sending the stock down nearly 3% in extended trading. Salesforce now forecasts full-year revenue of between $45.9bn and $46.2bn, a range close to, but slightly below, analysts' expectations. The company continues to face investor scrutiny regarding the impact of artificial intelligence on the traditional business models of software vendors. The stock has shed about 33% YTD, despite the surge in its generative AI-related activities.
Salesforce is betting heavily on Agentforce, its platform of intelligent agents capable of automating specific sales and customer relationship tasks. Annualized revenue from this business jumped 205% y-o-y to reach $1.2bn, crossing the billion-dollar threshold for the first time. The group also benefited from growth in its data services and the integration of Informatica, acquired last year for $9.6bn. Finally, Salesforce is maintaining its AI investment momentum through several targeted acquisitions and new public sector contracts in the United States.
Salesforce, Inc. is the world leader supplier of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software on request. Net sales by activity break down as follows:
- online subscriptions sale (94.2%): applications for computerizing the sale forces, optimizing the commercial data processing, managing the call centres, managing the relationship with the partners, etc.;
- professional services (5.8%): consulting, implementation and training services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (66.3%), Europe (23.5%) and Asia/Pacific (10.2%).
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