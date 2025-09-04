In its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday evening, Salesforce announced an upward revision of its revenue target range for the current fiscal year to $41.1bn-$41.3bn, compared to $41bn-41.3bn estimated previously.



Similarly, the customer relationship management (CRM) software publisher now expects adjusted EPS of between $11.33 and $11.37, compared to $11.27-$11.33 three months ago, and a non-GAAP operating margin of 34.1%, up from 34%.



Salesforce's Q2 adjusted EPS grow by nearly 14% to $2.91, with a non-GAAP operating margin that improved by 0.6 point to 34.3% on revenues up 10% to $10.2bn (+9% at constant exchange rates).



We exceeded all of our financial targets, while achieving our tenth consecutive quarter of operating margin expansion, delivering strong returns and maximizing value for our customers and shareholders, management said.



Salesforce redistributed $2.6bn to its shareholders in share buybacks and dividends over the period, and announced a $20bn increase in its share buyback program, bringing it to $50bn.