Salesforce has announced a landmark partnership, becoming an Official Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America and Europe, as well as the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 in North America and the host nation, Brazil.

This partnership aligns the world's most-watched sporting events with Agentforce 360, Salesforce's comprehensive portfolio of AI solutions designed to power the agentic enterprise, according to the CRM software provider.



The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the largest tournament in FIFA history, featuring 48 teams and an expected global audience of over 5 billion people. Salesforce technology will play a pivotal role in tournament operations, fan engagement and coordination with host cities.



The event will deploy Slack, its collaborative operating system, to coordinate workforce management across the 16 host cities in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. Slack will serve as the operational platform allowing personnel, applications, and AI-powered workflows to function together in real time.



For the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil, Slack and the Agentforce 360 platform will drive fan engagement across FIFA's digital platforms. Autonomous agents will leverage tournament data to provide fans with personalized omnichannel interactions.



Both tournaments will use Salesforce's ecosystem, including Agentforce Service, Sales, and Marketing, to manage relations and communications with host cities, vendors, and stakeholders. A unified data foundation will enable automated interactions, drive revenue growth, and maximize operational efficiency.