Salesforce has reaised its 2030 targets, resulting in its share price rising by over 8% on Wednesday in after-hours trading. At the annual Dreamforce conference in San Francisco, the US enterprise software group said that it is targeting revenue of over $60bn by 2030, above the LSEG consensus of $58.37bn. This forecast does not yet include the impact of the $8bn acquisition of data management specialist Informatica, which is expected to be finalized by 2026.

According to CFO Robin Washington, Salesforce's organic growth is expected to exceed 10% p.a. between 2026 and 2030, compared with less than 10% since mid-2024. This optimistic revision comes as some investors were concerned about the emergence of generative artificial intelligence tools that could disrupt the software industry. CEO Marc Benioff sought to allay these fears, calling the idea that these tools could "write all software" "unfounded."

To stimulate growth, Salesforce is banking on its Agentforce automation platform, which integrates virtual agents based on language models. This week, the company unveiled Agentforce Voice, an extension that enables AI to handle phone calls, and announced strengthened partnerships with Anthropic and OpenAI. Despite a difficult start to the year on the stockmarket (-29% since January), these announcements have revived the market's confidence. Salesforce is now counting on a greater adoption of Agentforce by major customers such as FedEx, PepsiCo, and Pandora to sustainably revive its growth momentum.