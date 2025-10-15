On Tuesday Salesforce announced a major expansion of its partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic, along with the integration of Agentforce 360, its customer management platform, with ChatGPT by the end of the year. This connection will enable companies to directly access their Salesforce data from OpenAI's assistant, generate visualizations in Tableau, and, from 2025, sell products using ChatGPT's built-in instant payment feature. At the same time, Salesforce is preparing a similar integration with Claude, Anthropic's model.

Brian Landsman, CEO of the AppExchange division, presented this development as a structural change in the way users will interact with software, whether via ChatGPT or Slack. The announcement comes on the eve of the Dreamforce conference, at a time when the group is seeking to revitalize its growth after a 26% decline in its share price since January, while the S&P 500 has risen 13%. On Monday, Salesforce already unveiled the addition of a voice feature to Agentforce, confirming its strategy of enriching the user experience.

These partnerships are part of increased competition among software publishers to integrate with major generative AI models. After Atlassian, Datadog, and Intuit, Salesforce is betting on OpenAI and Anthropic to strengthen its presence in regulated sectors, particularly financial services. The group also plans to adopt Claude Code, Anthropic's programming tool. Marc Benioff, CEO and co-founder, emphasized that these partnerships are based on a close technological relationship: "All of these next-generation AI companies, from OpenAI to Anthropic, use Slack as their operating system to run their businesses."