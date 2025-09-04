Wedbush confirms its 'outperform' rating on Salesforce shares, while lowering its TP from $425 to $375 'to reflect lower multiples', following the quarterly results release by the CRM software publisher.



While the group beat revenue and earnings expectations, the broker considers this to be largely overshadowed by relatively disappointing quarterly targets as the group continues to invest aggressively in its Agentforce strategy to re-accelerate long-term growth.



Wedbush still believes that Salesforce can emerge as a long-term winner of the AI Revolution, but it needs to see improved execution beyond its core business while balancing its aggressive investments in its data and AI strategies.