Samse has posted net attributable profit of €0.7m for H1 2025, a fraction of the €8.2m announced a year ago, with current operating profit (ROC) practically halved (-48.5%) to €8.2m, representing a margin of 0.81% compared with 1.65% in H1 2024.
Increased logistics costs, with the commissioning of the new La Boisse platform, had a negative impact of €5.3m on ROC. The decline in ROC is also due to a contraction in trading activity, despite a healthy sales margin.
However, over the first six months of the year, the group's revenue rose 4.6% to above €1bn, due to the impact of the VM, LNTP, and COMINEX brands, which were integrated in May 2024, although LFL revenue fell by 6.3%.
Samse is stepping up its efforts to support its commercial momentum and is working to adapt its resources as best it can to a market that has been in decline for several quarters now. In addition, it is continuing to implement the synergies resulting from its latest acquisitions.
Samse sees its operating profit halved in the first half of the year
Published on 09/05/2025 at 02:22 am EDT
