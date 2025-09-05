Samse has posted net attributable profit of €0.7m for H1 2025, a fraction of the €8.2m announced a year ago, with current operating profit (ROC) practically halved (-48.5%) to €8.2m, representing a margin of 0.81% compared with 1.65% in H1 2024.



Increased logistics costs, with the commissioning of the new La Boisse platform, had a negative impact of €5.3m on ROC. The decline in ROC is also due to a contraction in trading activity, despite a healthy sales margin.



However, over the first six months of the year, the group's revenue rose 4.6% to above €1bn, due to the impact of the VM, LNTP, and COMINEX brands, which were integrated in May 2024, although LFL revenue fell by 6.3%.



Samse is stepping up its efforts to support its commercial momentum and is working to adapt its resources as best it can to a market that has been in decline for several quarters now. In addition, it is continuing to implement the synergies resulting from its latest acquisitions.