Under EU Merger Regulations the European Commission has approved the acquisition of the German company FläktGroup by the Dutch company Samsung Electronics Europe.
The transaction mainly concerns the sector of technological solutions in the field of ventilation.
The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, given the limited market position of the companies after the proposed transaction.
The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.
Published on 10/16/2025 at 09:04 am EDT
