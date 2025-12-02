On Monday night Samsung Electronics unveiled the Galaxy Z TriFold, its first triple-fold smartphone, cementing its status as a leader in the emerging foldable-phone market. The model will be launched on December 12 in South Korea, before being gradually released in several Asian countries and the Middle East. Its US rollout is due in Q1 2026. The TriFold, offered in a single version (16 GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage), will be sold for roughly $2,449.

Powered by two inner hinges, the device unfolds into a 10-inch screen with a resolution of 2160 x 1584 pixels, while remaining relatively compact when folded (12.9 mm thick). It can display three apps simultaneously and can do without an external screen, thanks to an integrated desktop mode. Equipped with the strongest battery ever inside a Samsung foldable, it supports ultra-fast charging (50% in 30 minutes). The TriFold is IP48-certified, ensuring water resistance but not dust protection.

More than a mass-market product, the Galaxy Z TriFold positions itself as a technology showcase. According to Counterpoint Research, its production will remain limited, with Samsung aiming first to demonstrate its innovative capacity in the face of increasingly aggressive Chinese competition, led by Huawei and Honor. The model also allows the brand to test the durability of the tri-fold design and software performance, ahead of the potential arrival of Apple in the segment in 2026. For TM Roh, Samsung's co-CEO, this launch marks the culmination of years of R&D on the convergence between portability and productivity.