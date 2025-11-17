In November, Samsung Electronics raised the prices of its DDR5 memory chips by up to 60% compared to September, in response to strong demand linked to the expansion of data centers dedicated to artificial intelligence. This price surge affects the entire range, with increases of 30% to 50% on capacities from 16 to 128 GB, according to data provided to Reuters by sources close to the matter. The price of a 32GB module has risen from $149 to $239 in two months. These increases, which have not been officially confirmed by Samsung, come after the unusual postponement of the October update to contract prices.

This pressure on the supply of DDR5, which is used in many electronic devices, is complicating matters for server and data center manufacturers, which are forced to pay high premiums to secure their supplies. It is also affecting the entire technology sector, from smartphone manufacturers such as Xiaomi to foundries such as SMIC, some of whose customers are reducing or suspending other orders as a precaution. In this context, advance purchasing practices are on the rise, further increasing pressure on the market.

Samsung, which was lagging behind its competitors in the field of artificial intelligence chips, is now taking advantage of this momentum to impose its prices. According to analysts, the South Korean group could see a 40% to 50% increase in its contract prices in the fourth quarter, above the sector average estimated at 30%. Long-term contracts, some valid until 2027, are reportedly already being negotiated, reflecting Samsung's confidence in continued demand.