India is manufacturing its next export engine. Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL) is already plugged into it.

India’s automobile industry is entering a decisive growth phase.

In FY 26, vehicle sales jumped 10.4% from 7.3% in FY 25, signaling momentum. The government also allocated 259.4 billion Indian Rupees for FY 26-27 to help local players compete within global supply chains.

This public investment is reshaping the industry’s growth trajectory. The auto component sector is on track to reach a market size of approximately USD 200bn by 2030, more than doubling from its current scale of USD 80.2bn.

The EV revolution is also picking up speed in tandem. The PM E-DRIVE scheme has allocated INR 109bn for EV adoption, aiming to make nearly 30% of wheels on the road electric by 2030. The big winners here are going to be component makers with global reach and strong relationships with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Within this context, SAMIL emerges as a key player in the sector. As a global Design, Engineering, Manufacturing, Assembly, and Logistics (DEMAL) player, it serves over 100 OEMs across 47 countries. Its product portfolio allows it to remain relevant across both traditional and electric vehicles.

Discipline behind growth

Total FY 26 revenue grew 10.7% y/y to INR 1.3tn from INR 1.1tn in FY 25, fueled by a 49% y/y growth in the Emerging Business segment which generated INR 170.7bn compared to INR 114.1bn the previous year. Alongside, the Wiring Harness segment grew 11.2% y/y to INR 365bn from INR 328.6bn, indicating that the legacy business still pays the bills, but the growth story lives in the Emerging Business segment.

EBITDA grew 11% y/y to INR 120.3bn in FY 26 from INR 108.8bn during the same period last year. Despite rising commodity prices, the EBITDA margin stood at 9.5%, mostly in line with FY 25’s 9.6%, thanks to better operational efficiencies and cost optimization efforts.

FY 26 normalized PAT grew 17% y/y to INR 42.6bn, up from INR 38bn in the previous year. Lower finance costs, which fell to INR 16.2bn from INR 18.8bn in FY 25, boosted the improvement in PAT.

FY 26 cash flow from operations stood at INR 112.8bn compared to INR 62.8bn the previous year, reflecting tighter working capital management and improving earnings quality.

Management remains highly positive on FY 27, citing electrification and vehicle components growth, keeping the company on track for its USD 108bn revenue goal by 2030.

Riding the peak

The stock has surged 51.5% over the past 12 months. At the time of writing, the current stock price of INR 152.9 surpassed the previous 52-week peak of INR 151.8.

The stock’s FY 27 forward P/E of 27.8x appears stretched when compared to its two-year historical average of 26.2x, hinting that the valuation upside may already be priced in.

The consensus remains positive, with 17 out of 18 analysts recommending it as a “Buy”. With the current stock price also surpassing the average target price of INR 152.1, the stock has hit a valuation ceiling, implying there is no safety margin for new investors.

The moat has cracks

Copper prices rocketed 38% y/y and polymer costs spiked 79% in Europe exposing a delay in how fast the company can pass those higher bills onto customers. Any sharp, one-quarter surge in commodity costs could pressure profitability and drag performance.

US tariffs remain a watch item. While direct exposure is low thanks to USMCA-compliant supply chains, there is a second-order risk: softer North American demand from higher vehicle prices cannot be dismissed.