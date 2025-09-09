It looks set to be another record year for the Italian yacht maker-once a highly profitable investment in MarketScreener's Europe PEA portfolio.

By 2025, the company's reenues should exceed €1bn, with profit topping €100m, managing to maintain the high margins it achieved for the first time in its history during the pandemic.

After two decades of rapid expansion—with revenue increasing twentyfold in twenty years and no operating losses, even during financial crises—the group controlled by the excellent Massimo Perotti continues its flawless track record.

H1 results include sales growth of 9.4%, with a 3.2% increase in profit before tax and interest. The group's order book is returning to normal after the euphoria observed during the pandemic, while the financial position remains impeccable.

Commercial performance is good in Europe—more than half of sales—but even better in the US—one-fifth of sales. This semester, it is driven by demand in the superyacht segment; the segment for yachts under 24 meters is feeling the pinch more.

The peak in investment this half-year is comparable to that seen last year. Normalization is expected in H2, with total capital expenditure expected to remain unchanged between 2024 and 2025.

After the spring slump, valuations returned to 1.2x revenue, 7x EBITDA, and 11x accounting profit. These three indicators remain slightly below their historical average, which admittedly was significantly distorted during the pandemic.

It remains quite difficult to outline the average valuation multiples for M&A transactions in the yachting sector. Last year, San Lorenzo acquired 60% of Nautor's Swan on the basis of a valuation of 9x EBITDA.

Earlier that year, British company Sunseeker was bought from its Chinese owner by two financial investors at 0.5x its revenue.