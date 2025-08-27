On Wednesday Deutsche Bank announced raised its target price for Sandoz shares from 48 to 55 Swiss francs, while maintaining its buy recommendation on them.



In a note published this morning, the German bank points out that the generic and biosimilar manufacturer's stock has risen by around 30% since its recommendation was upgraded following its Q4 results.



Following this upward movement, the bank says it is questioning the reasonable valuation ceiling for a company with a "mixed" profile such as the Swiss company, which is present in traditional generics with low margins, but also in the biosimilars segment, which is considered more promising.



The bank notes that EPS forecasts remain virtually unchanged and that the consensus has not changed much, which it believes means that the recent rise in the share price is mainly due to an expansion of the valuation multiple, with the stock now trading at around 19x expected earnings, which is already high for this type of asset.



However, Deutsche Bank says that the stock's potential lies in the structural momentum of biosimilars, which now account for 23% of the group's sales but are expected to reach 30% in 2025 and even approach 40% by the end of the decade.



For the German bank, Sandoz thus appears to be one of the few listed players offering virtually unique exposure to this theme, leading it to see further upside potential for the stock in the medium term.