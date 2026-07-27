Sandoz Group: the affordable-medicines champion enters its decisive decade
For a long time, generics were seen as the unglamorous back room of the pharmaceutical industry. High volumes, squeezed pricing, brutal tenders, and limited differentiation. Sandoz is working to break out of that box. Since gaining independence in 2023, the Swiss group has continued to rely on a broad base of generic drugs, but it is steadily shifting its center of gravity toward biosimilars, which are more complex, more profitable and propelled by an unprecedented wave of patent expiries.
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Surperformance is Buy on SANDOZ GROUP AG since 2026-06-30
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Sandoz Group AG is a Switzerland based company which is active in healthcare technology industry. The Company operates in two businesses, Generics and Biosimilars. Generics business develops, manufacture and market active ingredients and finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals, finished dosage forms of anti-infectives and active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates. Biosimilars business develops, manufacture and market protein-based and other biological products which are similar to another already approved biological medicines. Companyâ€™s product portfolio comprising Generics and Biosimilars covers all therapeutic areas for patient treatment such as cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, anti-infectives, pain and respiratory. The Company serves customers worldwide.
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
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