After a convincing first half, the Swiss generic and biosimilar drugs company is continuing its strong performance of recent weeks, with the stock rising 12% on Thursday.

The former Novartis subsidiary is benefiting from strong growth in biosimilars, which now represent 30% of quarterly revenue, a medium-term target that management had already set, but which has been achieved ahead of schedule. The target has now been raised to 40% for 2030. Biosimilars, which are near-perfect copies of biological drugs whose patents have expired, are well positioned to benefit from the focus on healthcare cost control. In particular, they are less expensive than originals, while offering equivalent therapeutic efficacy.

The growth of the biosimilars segment can be explained by the quality of Sandoz's portfolio. Commercial momentum is particularly strong for products such as Hyrimoz, used in the treatment of several chronic inflammatory diseases, and Tyruko, which is prescribed mainly for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and, in some cases, for the treatment of Crohn's disease. The business is also benefiting from vertical integration of production and the rise of new technologies, particularly continuous manufacturing, which contrasts with traditional batch manufacturing. In addition, Sandoz has announced the acquisition of the internal development and manufacturing capabilities of Germany's Evotec (Just-Evotec Biologics) in Toulouse for $300m. This asset provides access to J.Design technology, a proprietary artificial intelligence-based tool designed to optimize every stage of the development process, from cell vector selection to industrialization. The acquisition should enable further internalization of industrial capabilities, secure supply chains, and increase agility in an increasingly competitive market. Finally, the group recently laid the foundation stone for a new injectables plant in Slovenia to strengthen its capabilities. The biosimilars market is forecast to be worth $300bn by 2035. Now is the time to position ourselves.

But let's not forget generics, which remain the foundation of Sandoz's business model, accounting for more than 70% of global volumes and sales. Unlike biosimilars, which are considered by laboratories to be higher value-added (and therefore higher margin) products that are produced from living organisms using biotechnological processes, generics are more mature and contain exactly the same molecule as the original drug.

But Sandoz is also outperforming the market in this specialty by targeting mainly more complex, injectable products that are less exposed to price declines. In this regard, the pricing environment appears to be normalizing after several years of strong pressure.

In terms of figures, Q2 revenues rose 8% at constant exchange rates, driven by solid volume momentum. Biosimilars posted spectacular growth of 20%, while generics grew 3%, slightly below expectations but outperforming some competitors (Teva, Viatris).

All these positive factors and the excellent outlook that accompanies them have enabled the stock to gain nearly 60% since its IPO at the end of 2023. Sandoz is now much better valued than its peers Teva, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Viatris. The group claims a 26% market share in biosimilars in Europe and has good control over its exposure to the United States in terms of customs duties. Debt is moderate (1.6x EBITDA) and the roadmap is clear. Finally, the product mix is favorable, as are the fundamentals. As a result, the Swiss group retains solid potential if it manages to maintain its objectives and the growth momentum it has built up over the past two years. To achieve this, several major molecules are due to come to maturity between now and 2030, and Sandoz is very well positioned to benefit from this.