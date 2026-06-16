Sandoz retreats despite price target upgrade
Sandoz is losing ground on the Zurich Stock Exchange, down 1.97% to CHF65.70. In a recent note, UBS continues to view the generic and biosimilar drug specialist as a solid company, but believes that upside potential is limited in the short term.
Published on 06/16/2026 at 09:03 am EDT
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However, in the short term, analysts see limited upside potential for earnings per share compared to consensus estimates. The recommendation remains Neutral, though the price target has been significantly raised from CHF47 to CHF70.