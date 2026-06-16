Sandoz retreats despite price target upgrade

Sandoz is losing ground on the Zurich Stock Exchange, down 1.97% to CHF65.70. In a recent note, UBS continues to view the generic and biosimilar drug specialist as a solid company, but believes that upside potential is limited in the short term.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/16/2026 at 09:03 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Swiss bank believes Sandoz is driven by its leadership in biosimilars, which account for approximately 30% of sales. This positions the group as one of the primary beneficiaries of the wave of patent expirations for blockbuster drugs after 2029. Furthermore, UBS estimates that the generics franchise, representing about 70% of sales, continues to provide a solid, cash-generative foundation, supporting the company's resilience and funding its future growth.



However, in the short term, analysts see limited upside potential for earnings per share compared to consensus estimates. The recommendation remains Neutral, though the price target has been significantly raised from CHF47 to CHF70.