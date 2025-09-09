Sandoz announces that it has reached an agreement with Regeneron, resolving all patent disputes related to its US aflibercept biosimilar and paving the way for the launch of Enzeevu (aflibercept-abzv) by the end of 2026 in the US.



The Enzeevu 2 mg vial kit, with a pre-filled syringe for intravitreal injection, is indicated to improve and maintain visual acuity in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD).



This early launch of the FDA-approved biosimilar to Eylea will strengthen Sandoz's portfolio, advance its growth strategy in the US, and ensure access to this medicine for more patients.



The resolution of the dispute follows months of Sandoz defending itself against Regeneron's allegations that the Swiss company infringed up to 46 patents expiring through 2040, protecting the reference drug Eylea.