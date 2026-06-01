Sandoz shares were trading down on the Zurich Stock Exchange this afternoon (-0.8% at CHF 65), despite detailed and positive comments from AlphaValue.

Analysts say that the upcoming patent cliff facing global pharmaceutical giants is expected to benefit Sandoz: "beyond the ability to produce copies of originator drugs that have entered the public domain, another nuance favors these players: the flourishing market for biosimilars—drugs similar (in terms of efficacy and safety) to original biologic medicines and manufactured from living cells or organisms," they explain.



AlphaValue further noted that the near tripling in Sandoz's share price since its IPO in October 2023, following its spin-off from Novartis, is thanks to its expertise and dominant position in the biosimilar space.



Currently, generics account for 69% of revenue, but the investment thesis remains centered on biosimilars (31%).



Analysts pointed out that the value share of biologic drugs has risen from barely a fifth of the global market in 2010 to approximately 45% today. This trend is unlikely to stall, AlphaValue says, as "biologic drugs often offer better efficacy, greater precision, and fewer side effects than chemically synthesized drugs. Over the next decade, approximately $320bn in biologic drug sales are set to lose exclusivity." AlphaValue forecasts that the biosimilar market (currently worth $35bn to $40bn) will grow at a double-digit rate over the medium term.



Analysts also believe that Sandoz holds a competitive advantage through its development, manufacturing and commercialization capabilities for biosimilars (and generics alike). Biosimilars, for instance, are scientifically far more complex than standard generics.



The company's other asset is its commercial track record, underpinned by physician trust, hospital contracts, and an extensive distribution network.



Finally, AlphaValue praised the operational execution since the spin-off from Novartis.



These factors should enable Sandoz to meet its target of mid-single-digit sales growth and an EBITDA margin of 24% to 26% by 2028.



Analysts maintain a "Reduce" recommendation on the stock, with a target price of CHF 74.30, representing about 13% upside potential.