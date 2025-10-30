The group reported net sales of $2,825m for Q3, up 6% at constant currency and 9% in USD.



The group benefited from volume growth of +8% and a strong contribution from biosimilars (+13% cc). Biosimilars accounted for more than 30% of net sales for the first time.



All regions are growing, with Europe up 6% at constant currency, International up 4% and a rebound in North America (up 7% adjusted for Cimerli).



Revenue amounted to $8.1bn over nine months, up +5% at constant currency, including +12% for biosimilars and +2% for generics.



Growth remains primarily driven by biosimilars, with several launches planned for the fourth quarter (Wyost, Jubbonti, Afqlir®, and Tyruko®), according to Invest Securities.



The group has updated its financial forecasts for 2025. Net sales for fiscal year 2025 are expected to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage (unchanged) and a core EBITDA margin for FY 2025 of 21%-22% (previous forecast: approximately 21%).