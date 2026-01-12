Sandra Gomez Appointed Vice President of Strategy, Products and Business at Dacia

Renault has announced the appointment of Sandra Gomez as Vice President of Strategy, Products and Business for Dacia, effective January 1, 2026. She will succeed Patrice Lévy Bencheton, who has been named Director of the LCV Program for Renault Group.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/12/2026 at 04:50 am EST

In her new role, Sandra Gomez will report to Katrin Adt, CEO of the Dacia brand. Her mission will be to lead Dacia's strategy and oversee the overall performance of the brand's products, from conception through to series production.



Upon the creation of Ampere on November 1, 2023, Sandra Gomez took on responsibility for the Product Plan and EV & Software components, before her role was expanded to include Ampere Strategy in April 2025.



"She played a central role in shaping the early framework for future electric vehicles and in building the entity's strategic trajectory," the automaker highlighted.