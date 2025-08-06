Sanofi announces that it has acquired Vigil Neuroscience, an acquisition that strengthens its neurology pipeline with VG-3927, which will be evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical study in Alzheimer's disease.



In addition, the acquisition of Vigil's preclinical pipeline will strengthen Sanofi's research in various neurodegenerative diseases, but VGL101, the company's second clinical program, was not acquired by Sanofi.



Under the agreement, the healthcare group acquired all outstanding common shares of Vigil for $8 per share in cash upon closing of the transaction, representing a net value of approximately $470m.



In addition, Vigil shareholders received a non-transferable certificate of guaranteed value (CVG) per Vigil share, entitling the holder to receive a deferred payment of $2, subject to the first commercial sale of VG-3927.